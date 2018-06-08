 

No arrests after Hawks raid Langeberg municipality offices

2018-06-08 12:08
Hawks vehicles during a raid. (Kaveel Singh/News24)

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) says it could be more than three months before any arrests are made following a raid at the offices of the Langeberg municipality in the Cape Winelands district of the Western Cape on Thursday.

"What will happen between now and when the arrests are conducted is that all the documents that were seized, including electronic devices, will be examined. That can take up to a minimum of three months going up," Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said on Friday.

"The Hawks will now try and establish the elements of crime from all the devices and, where necessary, arrests will take place," he said.

Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said the local government MEC, Anton Bredell, had noted the steps taken by the Hawks at the municipality and welcomed the raid.

Styan said there were three complaints brought to the governments' attention and they were all investigated by the department. He added that two investigations had been completed.

"We look forward to sharing our findings and outcomes of our investigations with the Hawks and we hope that the Hawks will share their findings with the department too, in the interests of good governance," Styan said.

The Hawks, in collaboration with Crime Intelligence, conducted a search and seizure operation on Thursday at the municipality's offices following allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

"The search comes in the wake of alleged interference by officials who apparently removed potentially incriminating documents from municipal offices to private homes, in an attempt to avoid being prosecuted," Nkwalase said.

