No arrests have been made in the investigation of the fatal shooting on Saturday of two tow truck owners in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala would only say that the investigation was continuing when she was asked about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Imthiyaz Khan and Megesh Naidoo, who owned One Stop Towing, were shot outside a service station in Ridge Road by the unknown occupants of a Toyota Etios, which had tinted windows.

Gwala said the incident took place at about 01:40. She said Khan and Naidoo were two of five men who stood outside the service station.

"The occupants in the Etios fired randomly at them. One died at the scene [and] four were taken to hospital for medical attention, where one later died," Gwala added.

She said three men were wounded.