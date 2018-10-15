No arrests in brutal shooting of security guards

Clayde Pasquallie (21) says he never expected to be assaulted and robbed when he began his journey home to Belhar on Friday; much less by Metrorail security guards. WATCH

Two security guards were shot dead while on patrol in Soweto last week, according to a video circulating on social media. The double murder reportedly took place on October 10 outside Maponya Mall in Soweto at about 17:00.



News24 has decided not to show the video as it contains graphic content that might upset viewers. The whole video lasts about 32 seconds and was caught on film by the dashboard camera of the security vehicle. A weapon belonging to one of the guards was stolen.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that Eric Ngobese and Boykie Moyo from 24/7 Security Services were on duty in their patrol vehicle when they were approached by gunmen who shot them dead within seconds.

In the video, a hooded man can be seen approaching the vehicle. One of the guards looks up and notices the man, and as the shooter approaches his window, the guard tries to shield himself with his arm. Within seconds, the killer moves the driver's arm out of the way and shoots him in the head. The other guard tries to shield his face with his bullet-proof vest but is shot below the ear.

According to Netwerk24, Geoff Schapiro, operational director of 24/7 Security Services, said the guards were part of a team which provided specialised security to a financial institution. The guards had reportedly been at the firm for five and eight years each.

Schapiro told Netwerk24 that the killers' motive appeared to be the theft of the guards' weapons.

Video will cause 'pain and suffering'

In a statement, 24/7 Security Services cautioned against sharing the images of the shooting on social media.

"We are aware that photographs are circulated on social media of the recent incident in Soweto where two of our response officers tragically lost their lives. These photos were released by unknown members at the crime scene with no consent or consultation with 24/7 Security Services.

"We understand the intention is to try to find the suspects but regret the pain and suffering this will inevitably cause to their family and to our staff. We sincerely hope these violent criminals are brought to justice as soon as possible," the company said.

Also last Wednesday, a security guard was shot in Midrand. According to Netcare 911, paramedics were called to the scene at about 11:40 on Wednesday morning. The man was shot several times in the chest but survived the shooting. He had apparently gone to investigate a group of suspicious-looking men when the shooting took place.

On August 31, a security guard was shot dead while trying to help a man who was being robbed near Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg. One of the suspects was wounded in the shootout but another three escaped in their vehicle.

A security guard at Shoprite in Heidelberg was also shot dead in July during a scuffle with two robbers at the Ratanda Mall. He was shot at close range before two robbers entered the shop. A Fidelity Security guard and one police officer were also shot during the incident.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed to News24 that by Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made in the double murder case.