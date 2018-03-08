No bail for ANC councillor accused of orchestrating R30 000 hit on husband

Cape Town – An Oudtshoorn councillor accused of orchestrating a hit on her husband was on Thursday denied bail in the local magistrate's court.

The ANC's Magdaleen Titus will remain behind bars until her trial, in which she and two alleged accomplices stand accused of the murder of Preston Titus.

The case has been postponed to April 9.

In January, Justice Mooi – accused of carrying out the hit along with an accomplice, who is yet to be arrested – was also denied bail.

READ: Hitmen, an affair and a fake robbery: How ANC councillor allegedly masterminded her soldier husband's murder

Magdaleen and her friend Natasha Stuurman were arrested after Magdaleen's former driver, Sixabiso Klip, 23, was sentenced to 15 years for murder and possession of a dangerous weapon on January 19 after entering into a plea bargain with the State.

Klip, in his plea and sentencing agreement, alleged that Mooi and a man called Vusumzi had travelled to Oudtshoorn to apparently carry out the R30 000 hit as ordered by Magdaleen.

Two attempts called off

Stuurman had apparently known about the plans and the alleged meetings arranging the hit had taken place at her house.

Two attempts were allegedly called off before Preston was killed.

His body was found in his Florida Avenue house in Oudtshoorn on December 1. The staff sergeant had stab wounds to his head and right arm.

He was found dead after his daughter returned home, following an evening out with friends. She could not attract her father's attention when she wanted to be let in, even after phoning him.

Her mother eventually opened the door and they found the 47-year-old's body in his bedroom.

No evidence of forced entry could be found and only two tablet devices and a gold wrist watch were reported missing.

Klip claimed Magdaleen had told the men she would put her phone, a laptop, tablet and R3 500 in a bag, and instructed them to take it in an attempt to make the murder look like a robbery.

The second alleged hitman and a man who allegedly facilitated the meeting between Magdaleen and Mooi have not yet been apprehended.