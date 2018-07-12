No bail for brothers accused of killing 'Steroid King'

What To Read Next

Brothers Matthew and Sheldon Breet, who have been accused along with two others of murdering an international steroid smuggler in Cape Town last year, were denied bail in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

They were expected to be served with a High Court indictment when they returned to court on Monday, National Prosecuting Agency regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

He added that their pre-trial conference in the Western Cape High Court was set down for October 12 and that their trial was expected to run for three weeks from November 19.

The men face charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with the intent to murder, as well as murder.

Brian Wainstein, known as the international "Steroid King", was shot dead in his Constantia home either late on August 17, 2017, or early the next morning, while asleep alongside his girlfriend and child.



READ: International 'Steroid King' shot dead in Cape Town home in possible hit



At the time of his murder, he was wanted in the United States for illegally importing anabolic steroids.



The Breets' co-accused, Cheslin Adams and Fabian Cupido, did not apply to be released on bail.



Matthew Breet also faces charges of alleged possession of illegal weaponry and ammunition, related to the alleged discovery of the firepower in his unmarked Jeep in Sea Point in August 2017.



His arrest came shortly after Wainstein's murder.



That matter was previously postponed to July 23.