 

No bail for woman accused of using cable tie to strangle girl, 10, to death

2019-07-09 15:19

Kaveel Singh

The woman accused of the murder of 10-year-old Siphumelele Mzimba in Nazareth, Pinetown will remain behind bars after she decided that she would not apply for bail.

Zandile Nsele appeared relaxed in the dock of the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, clad in a bright pink jersey, scarf and blue jeans.

Magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson informed her that she would face one count of murder in addition to kidnapping and extortion charges that were already levelled against her.

"A third count of murder has been added by the State. The State alleges you are guilty of murder on July 4, 2019 in Nazareth. You are accused of unlawfully and intentionally killing Siphumelele Mzimba by strangling her to death with a cable tie on her neck."

She abandoned her bail application.

The young girl disappeared on June 13 on her way to the hairdresser. Her badly decomposed body was found near Nsele's home last week. They were neighbours.

Outside of court, the child's mother, Nosipho Mzimba, said she wanted justice.

"I want the law to release her and throw her out so we can do to her what she did to my child," the grieving mother said.

ALSO READ: 2 women accused of killing 10-year-old boys appear in court

She said she wanted Nsele to suffer, claiming organs had been removed from her daughter's body.

"For my child to be found with no organs, it meant they really harmed her."

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele however said they were still awaiting post-mortem results "since the body was decomposed".

"I had hoped to see a different side of her (the accused). I hoped she would show how remorseful she is and understood that what she did was horrible. She shows no remorse and she doesn't look like she regrets anything."

A large contingent of supporters, led by the Department of Social Development, demonstrated at the entrance to the court building.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the department would offer counselling to the family.

The matter was postponed to August 20.

