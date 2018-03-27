 

No blood found during probe into Coligny murder accused's vehicle - police

2018-03-27 17:03

Jeanette Chabalala in Mahikeng

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte at the scene where Matlhomola Moshoeu died. (Jeanette Chabalala, News24)

An investigation of the vehicle, which murder-accused farm workers Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte had driven when they allegedly murdered a teen in Coligny, revealed no signs of blood, the North West High Court in Mahikeng heard on Tuesday.

Doorewaard and Schutte denied that they killed the teen, Matlhomola Moshoeu, and claimed that he allegedly jumped from their bakkie and broke his neck.

However, provincial head of Organised Crime Brigadier Clifford Kgorane told the court that an expert who examined the vehicle did not find any blood stains.

Under cross-examination by advocate Hennie du Plessis, who represents Doorewaard, Kgorane testified that the vehicle was taken in for investigation five days after Moshoeu's death.  The expert examined the back of the vehicle.

"I was informed there was no blood at the vehicle," he told the court.

Kgorane testified previously that he was embarrassed by the manner in which the case had been investigated.

READ: Police official 'embarrassed' by handling of Coligny case, court hears

The case was initially registered as an inquest, but Kgorane said he was concerned because he was told there was an eyewitness.

On Monday, the key witness in the murder trial claimed that Moshoeu had pleaded for his life as the men assaulted him.

Bonakele Pakisi, the only person who allegedly witnessed the incident, told Judge Ronnie Hendricks that he saw Moshoeu crying and screaming: "Mama help, I am dying."

WATCH: Coligny key witness heard child screaming: 'Mommy please help, I'm dying'

The witness was at an inspection in loco on Monday.

He pointed out a spot near Rietvlei farm in Coligny, where he claims he saw the accused assaulting Moshoeu.

The pair allegedly caught Moshoeu stealing a sunflower on April 20, 2017.

Doorewaard and Schutte claimed that they intended to drive him to the local police station but that he jumped off their bakkie along the way and broke his neck.

But Pakisi claimed the accused drove him around with Moshoeu, who was severely injured.

The inspection was held at the request of the defence team ahead of their cross-examination of Kgorane.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, theft, the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and pointing a firearm.

Moshoeu's death sparked protests in the area and some residents claimed that he was killed because he was black.

Several houses and businesses were burnt to the ground.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on R5 000 bail each.

Read more on:    matlhomola moshoeu  |  mahikeng  |  courts  |  crime

