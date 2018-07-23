No cabinet shake ups because of leadership contest - Makhura

Newly elected ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura says he will not use his role in both the political party and government to get rid of people who had different leadership preferences.

“There shall be no MEC who is changed because they have a different view from me,” said Makhura without mentioning any names.

Intense lobbying took place throughout the ANC Gauteng’s 13th elective conference over the weekend in Irene, Pretoria.

The province’s top 5 also included Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi as deputy chair, Jacob Khawe as secretary, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as Khawe’s deputy and former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau was elected as treasurer.

The four represent two different slates who faced off in fierce contestation throughout the weekend. The factions had agreed on Makhura as he was elected unopposed as provincial chair.

The one slate also wanted to see Gauteng Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile as deputy provincial chairperson and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina as treasurer.

In a video that was circulating on social media, Maile can be seen instructing delegates on who to vote for and saying that they would leave Makhura “for now” in a role as leader of the ANC in the province known as South Africa’s economic hub.

“No MEC, even if they have a different view against me, they shall not be removed from cabinet because they have a different view,” reiterated Makhura after asking the packed conference hall if everyone knew he was also the premier of Gauteng.

He said no ANC member should be “dealt with” for having different views even at regional and branch level, however, he said the leadership collective would not hesitate to act when confronted by ill-discipline.

“We tolerate differences, but if you use your differences to do wrong things we are coming for you,” he said.