Some of the R2m haul of soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorants and shower gel stolen during a truck heist on the R21 in Irene has been recovered and five suspects arrested, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police confirmed on Saturday.

The hijacking on Friday night saw a truck and two trailers carrying stock to Botswana hit by an unknown number of suspects, spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said in a statement.

The vehicle’s tracking system led the department’s SWAT Team members to the R25 in Bapsfontein where the truck was recovered on Saturday morning. The cargo was missing.

Tip-offs from informants resulted in some of the load being recovered in Kempton Park.

“Stolen goods were first recovered at a house on Lightning Street where three suspects were apprehended. While processing the scene… one of the three arrestees pointed an Isuzu truck driving past as the vehicle used to offload the loot from the hijacked truck,” Kgasago said.

“The Isuzu was chased and cornered whereupon huge quantities of the missing cargo was recovered. Two occupants of the Isuzu were arrested. Other goods were recovered at a house on Mars Street at Rhodesfield.”

The five suspects - three Zimbabweans, one Malawian and one Nigerian aged between 26 and 36 – are being held at the Kempton Park police station on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, Kgasago said.