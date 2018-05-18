No cops among 5 arrested for Boksburg cash-in-transit heist – SAPS

The moment two cash-in-transit vans are blown up. (Video supplied: Screen grab)

The South African Police Service has strongly denied reports that officers were among the five people who were arrested following a cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg, on the East Rand.



News24 reported earlier on Friday that a source within the police had initially claimed that one of those arrested for the matter was a police officer based in Mpumalanga.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo strenuously denied that any officers were among those arrested.



"I can state that no officers were part of the five."



However, he did say that several other people had been brought in for questioning.



"This is part of the process of investigating the incident," Naidoo said.



News24 had previously reported that two additional people had been arrested.



The dramatic heist happened on Atlas Road in Boksburg on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said at the time that the robbers had travelled in three different cars.



"They shot at the two G4S vans and then there was an exchange of fire between them and the security officers. Two security officers were shot in the process," Masondo said.





One was shot in the leg and the other sustained minor injuries to the head.



He said the men were believed to have blown up the two vans, before fleeing and taking an undisclosed amount of money with them.



The scene was littered with debris, and at least eight people were injured.



The Hawks have also denied the involvement of any police officer in the heist.



"Contrary to wide reports doing the rounds, there is no police officer amongst the arrested suspects. The unknown number of suspects are now subject to a manhunt," Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.

Five men, aged between 26 and 48, are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. They face charges related to armed robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.



Mulamu said two suspects, aged 26 and 30, are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday for at least five cash-in-transit cases. Two were in Mpumalanga and three were in Gauteng.



In one of the incidents a police officer was killed.

