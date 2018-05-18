 

No cops among 5 arrested for Boksburg cash-in-transit heist – SAPS

2018-05-18 14:27

Iavan Pijoos

The moment two cash-in-transit vans are blown up.

The moment two cash-in-transit vans are blown up. (Video supplied: Screen grab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Police Service has strongly denied reports that officers were among the five people who were arrested following a cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg, on the East Rand. 

News24 reported earlier on Friday that a source within the police had initially claimed that one of those arrested for the matter was a police officer based in Mpumalanga. 

EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Boksburg cash-in-transit heist is a cop

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo strenuously denied that any officers were among those arrested.

"I can state that no officers were part of the five."

However, he did say that several other people had been brought in for questioning. 

"This is part of the process of investigating the incident," Naidoo said. 

News24 had previously reported that two additional people had been arrested. 

The dramatic heist happened on Atlas Road in Boksburg on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said at the time that the robbers had travelled in three different cars. 

"They shot at the two G4S vans and then there was an exchange of fire between them and the security officers. Two security officers were shot in the process," Masondo said.


One was shot in the leg and the other sustained minor injuries to the head. 

He said the men were believed to have blown up the two vans, before fleeing and taking an undisclosed amount of money with them.

The scene was littered with debris, and at least eight people were injured.

The Hawks have also denied the involvement of any police officer in the heist. 

"Contrary to wide reports doing the rounds, there is no police officer amongst the arrested suspects. The unknown number of suspects are now subject to a manhunt," Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said. 

Five men, aged between 26 and 48, are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. They face charges related to armed robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition. 

Mulamu said two suspects, aged 26 and 30, are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday for at least five cash-in-transit cases. Two were in Mpumalanga and three were in Gauteng. 

In one of the incidents a police officer was killed. 

Read more on:    saps  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  heists

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 16 2018-05-16 21:15 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 