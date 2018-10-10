 

No decision to prosecute Malema yet - NPA

2018-10-10 18:06

Jeanette Chabalala

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Photo: AFP)

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Photo: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed to meet the deadline for its decision on whether it will prosecute EFF leader Julius Malema for an old matter relating to a contract with On-Point Engineering.

The NPA initially said it would make a decision on or before August 18.

But NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told News24 on Wednesday that the Hawks were still investigating the matter.

"We said we will make [a] decision before [the] end of August and after assessing the evidence, the prosecutors gave further direction for further investigation," Mfaku added.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that the matter was being investigated.

"Investigations will be finalised soon," he added. 

AfriForum advocate Gerrie Nel announced in April that Malema and his co-accused would be privately prosecuted for fraud and corruption should the NPA not heed the organisation's demand that the case be reinstated after it was struck off the roll in 2015.

Malema initially faced those charges in relation to a R52m contract awarded to On-Point Engineering.

OPINION: Blame the NPA, not AfriForum, for shambolic Malema corruption case

The State previously alleged that Malema substantially benefited from the tender payment to On-Point, using it to buy a farm and a Mercedes Benz.

It said Malema's Ratanang Family Trust was an indirect shareholder in On-Point.

The case was struck off the roll after one of his co-accused fell ill and the case dragged on.

News24 reported in April that former National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams criticised the decision by AfriForum to publicly announce that it intended to privately prosecute Malema.

Abrahams told MPs while delivering the NPA's annual performance plan and budget proposal, that "it was opportunistic of this NGO to go public".

Abrahams added that a request for a nolle prosequi certificate (which is necessary for a private prosecution) from AfriForum was received and said his office was aware of it.

He said had not provided his signature and had assigned Malema's case to a new team of prosecutors who continued to interview witnesses.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel told News24 that the NPA wrote to the organisation in August asking for a postponement.

"They indicated they are looking at the matter. We want the wheels of justice to turn faster. We will grant them the postponement for them to prepare [and] if they decide not to prosecute then we will continue with private prosecution," he said.

Read more on:    npa  |  eff  |  julius malema

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks raid Nelson Mandela Bay municipality

2018-10-10 17:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Edenvale fire victims overwhelmed by donations after losing everything in devastating blaze
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:34 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 18:33 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 9 2018-10-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 