No decision yet on Malema corruption, firearm prosecutions - NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not yet decided whether to prosecute Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for allegedly improperly benefiting from a Limpopo government contract.

It says it is waiting for investigations to conclude.

On-Point Engineering made headlines in 2012 over irregular tenders awarded in Limpopo.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found during her tenure that Malema improperly benefited from the Limpopo government contract and that it "constituted maladministration".

Malema initially faced charges in relation to a R52m contract awarded to On-Point.

The State previously alleged that Malema substantially benefited from the tender payment to On-Point, using it to buy a farm and a Mercedes Benz.

AfriForum advocate Gerrie Nel announced in April that Malema and his co-accused would be privately prosecuted for fraud and corruption should the NPA not heed the organisation's demand that the case be reinstated after it was struck off the court roll in 2015.

But it was unable to proceed with the case after the NPA refused to give it a certificate to enable it to do so.

Instead, the NPA said it would deal with the matter.

On Wednesday, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told News24 that "investigations are still under way and the Hawks are leading the probe, and we will make a decision once all is concluded".

The NPA initially said it would make a decision on or before August 18.

Meanwhile, the NPA in the Eastern Cape says police are still investigating an incident in which Malema was captured on camera, seemingly discharging what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, outside East London at the EFF's 5th anniversary celebrations earlier this year.

"The docket has not been brought to us as yet for a decision to prosecute or not to prosecute, and we will wait for such a time", Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Tshepo Ndwalaza said.

At the time, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi denied that a real firearm had been used.

