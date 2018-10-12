No disclosures by Floyd Shivambu in Parliament's registers of members' interests since 2014

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu hasn't declared anything in Parliament's Register of Members' Interests since he became an MP in 2014.

Shivambu finds himself in the middle of the VBS Mutual Bank scandal after allegations of large-scale looting at the bank were revealed in a forensic report. His younger brother, Brian Shivambu's company, was one of 27 alleged to have received money from the bank in a "looting scheme" involving R1.8bn.

The report, compiled by advocate Terry Motau, was released by the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) on Wednesday.

A day later, Daily Maverick revealed that Floyd Shivambu himself received roughly R10m through Brian Shivambu's company.

Then on Friday, the Mail & Guardian reported that it had seen screenshots of text messages believed to be between Floyd Shivambu and controversial Public Investment Corporation (PIC) beneficiary Lawrence Mulaudzi, who is currently being investigated for a R300 000 request for payment to an alleged lover of PIC boss Dan Matjila.

In the messages, Floyd apparently provides Brian's business account details to Mulaudzi.

The same account number provided by Floyd, registered in the name of Grand Azania, has been linked to the suspicious VBS Mutual Bank payments.

On Thursday, Brian Shivambu issued a statement in which he denied having "any working relationship with VBS Mutual Bank" and said he "has never received any payment from VBS Mutual Bank".

He also said he was aware that his brother's name had been raised in the matter.

"I am a private businessman and I do not intend to involve myself or my family in political debates," he said.

News24 looked through Parliament's Register of Members' Interests for every year since 2014 – when Floyd Shivambu entered Parliament with the other red berets for the first time.



Floyd Shivambu's entry in Parliament's Register of Members' Interests for 2015. The entries for every year he has been in Parliament looks the same. (Jan Gerber, News24)

"Nothing to disclose," reads every entry under Shivambu's name.

The register requires MPs to disclose the following:

shares and other financial interests;

remunerated employment outside Parliament;

directorships and partnerships;

consultancies or retainerships;

sponsorships;

gifts and hospitality;

benefits;

travel;

land and property;

pensions;

contracts; and

trusts.

The Code of Conduct for MPs requires them to disclose "the source and description of direct financial sponsorship or assistance from non-party sources and the value of the sponsorship or assistance".

It also requires that the "nature and source of any other benefit of a material nature and the value of that benefit" be disclosed.

The Daily Maverick also reported that three sources said that R1.3m of the money Brian Shivambu allegedly received from VBS also found its way to the EFF.

When the National Assembly adopted the Party Funding Bill in March, the EFF was the only party to object to the Bill. The DA supported it, but with reservations.

The EFF opposed the Bill because of a section which reads that "no person or entity may deliver a donation to a member of a political party, other than for party political purposes".

When the National Council of Provinces' Ad Hoc Committee on Party Funding heard submissions on the Bill in June, the EFF's national legal head Kwena Manamela said the EFF would challenge the Party Funding Bill in court if it gets passed with a provision that prohibits members of parties from accepting donations that aren't meant for political purposes.

The Bill, which has received broad support from the NGO sector, is awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa's signature.

On Wednesday evening, the EFF released a statement saying anyone found to be involved in the fraud and theft must be prosecuted but made no reference to the Shivambu brothers' involvement.

The EFF is expected to host a press conference on Tuesday where it will presumably address the VBS Bank scandal.