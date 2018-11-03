 

No end in sight for fires raging along Garden Route

2018-11-03 18:30

Ntwaagae Seleka

Fires in George. Jonkers Mountain is burning. (Elsabé Basson)

Fires in George. Jonkers Mountain is burning. (Elsabé Basson)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Residents from different areas across the Garden Route have been evacuated as a precaution as fires continue to rage, officials said on Saturday afternoon. 

The evacuations took place in Jonkersberg, Bosdorp, Sonskyn Vallei village, Rheenendal, Buffelsnek and Protea Valley bosdorp in the Goudveld.

Around 300 people were on alert for a possible evacuation in Diepwalle later on Saturday.

"High temperatures have made the work for the crew on the ground more difficult," said George Municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose.

She said an additional 100 firefighters from Working on Fire were in the process of assisting, while teams from the Cape Winelands, West Coast and Overstrand would arrive later on Saturday.

READ: George wildfire death toll rises to 7 - pregnant woman, baby, toddlers among those killed

Power was restored to Step Aside and Hillcrest Farm by Saturday afternoon, with flare-ups in this area contained.

According to the Garden Route District Municipality Joint Operation Centre (JOC), ground teams were monitoring the N9 freeway.

In Bitou, the fire had gone past the Buffelsnek plantation and was en-route to Heuningbos Plantation. In Goudveld, the fire was spreading in a southerly direction around and between broken indigenous forest. Fire lines were still active.

SANParks had ground teams in place. 

Smoke remains hovering above Gorge with the wind direction expected to turn this afternoon after 2pm to SE and moderate (9km per hour) and it is expected to push smoke away.

READ: 'I could feel the fire coming closer and closer', says George resident as firefighters aim to battle blaze throughout the night

Both lanes at the Outeniqua Pass were open to traffic. Motorists were advised to drive cautiously and reduce speed due to rockfalls and falling trees.

The JOC applauded those who had donated to their firefighters. It asked that people please assist with donations of Eyegene, Game sachets, Zambuc or lip ice and loaves of bread for sandwiches (No peanut products because of allergies).

Financial donations can be made to the George Municipality bank account at ABSA, cheque account Number: 01022220981, branch code: 632005, with the reference 'Fire/Disaster'.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    george  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No more secret meetings for ANC leaders - Magashule

2018-11-03 16:53

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa responds to the call for an intervention in Cape Flats gangsterism
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, November 2 2018-11-02 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 