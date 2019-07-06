 

No evidence to back Mkhwebane's poisoning claims - police request medical report

2019-07-06 09:13

Alex Mitchley

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Tebogo Letsie/City Press

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Tebogo Letsie/City Press

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Despite the allegation by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of a poisoning attempt on one of her protectors, police have refuted this, saying there is no evidence to back up the claim.

During a press briefing on Friday, Mkhwebane told media that she had received information about the attempt to poison a member of the VIP protection unit, assigned to look after her.

News24 reported that Mkhwebane, who released a damning report against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, refused to disclose any further information on her claims, only saying some of her property had been tampered with.

READ: Mkhwebane's protector poisoned, property tampered with

While police have launched an investigation into the claims, they have said that there is no evidence that gives credence to the claims.

“It is prudent to mention at the onset that at no stage did any member of the VIP Protection Unit make any report of ‘poisoning’ to police management,” national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

“In fact, the first time such allegation or report came to light was when the Public Protector was quoted in the media.”

Naidoo said the member in question was immediately contacted following the media reports of the attempted poisoning, where it was established that the member did feel ill suffering from abdominal pains.

READ MORE: SARS and the 'rogue' unit – the ultimate guide

“He consulted a general practitioner and the initial prognosis was that the member may have picked up a stomach bug or ate something bad.

“He was then required to have some tests done for which he made a day visit to hospital.

“This too confirmed that it as nothing more than a stomach bug or possibly food that may not have agreed with his system. However, the member was not required to remain or be admitted to hospital for treatment,” Naidoo said.

With the investigation under way, police have requested both a medical report as well as a report from the member on this matter.

Read more on:    busisiwe mkhwebane  |  police  |  public protector
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malema: Twitter is 'entirely divorced from reality'

58 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double winners for Friday's jackpot draw 2019-07-05 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 