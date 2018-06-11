No finality yet over Marli van Breda's future care

Watch the moment axe murderer Henri van Breda was sentenced to three life sentences for killing three of his family members, 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister and one year for obstructing the course of justice. WATCH

The application over the future care arrangements for Marli van Breda was postponed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday to allow her current curator to finalise her report.

The matter was heard in chambers by Judge Siraj Desai, who last week sentenced Marli's brother, Henri van Breda, to three life terms for murdering his parents and brother, one year for obstructing the course of justice, and 15 years for his attempt to murder her.

Following Monday's proceedings, curator Louise Buikman SC confirmed to News24 that the application was postponed to July 31 to enable her to finalise her report.

The matter will determine whether Buikman's curatorship should be extended.

Buikman was appointed by the court three years ago after Marli's parents Martin and Teresa, as well as her oldest brother Rudi, were killed in a brutal axe attack at their lavish De Zalze Golf Estate home in January 2015.

Marli survived, but sustained serious brain injuries and suffered from retrograde amnesia.

In October 2016, Buikman's curatorship was extended, despite Marli having turned 18, authorising her to continue to act on the teenager's behalf and to assist her in legal proceedings, as well as all "major decisions".

In September last year, prosecutor Susan Galloway said Marli had indicated to the State that she would not be available for her brother's defence.

Shortly after his sentencing last week, Henri indicated he would appeal his conviction and sentencing. He has maintained his innocence since the beginning of the trial.

The appeal has been set down for June 27.

He is serving his sentence at Drakenstein Prison in Paarl.

