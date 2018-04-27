 

No Freedom Day celebrations for Olievenhoutbosch residents

2018-04-27 09:52

Alex Mitchley

Olievenhoutbosch resident (Screengrab, News24)

Olievenhoutbosch resident (Screengrab, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: 'We are not going anywhere

2018-03-13 09:28

Land invaders in Olievenhoutbosch in Midrand have cornered off their pieces of land with tape, and causing distress for the land owners. Watch.WATCH

Residents of Olievenhoutbosch Ext 27 in Centurion will not be celebrating Freedom Day.

Court battles loom to have them evicted from RDP houses, meant for residents from an informal settlement more than 11 kilometres away. 

Earlier this month, the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements approached the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for an order allowing them to remove illegal occupiers from 888 low-cost houses built in Olievenhoutbosch Ext 27, following an ongoing feud.

The residents caught wind of the court application and pitched up to oppose it. It was originally set down on the unopposed court roll.

The department says these houses are meant for residents from the Mooiplaas informal settlement, which means that, if evicted, the Olievenhoutbosch residents will have to return to their shacks.

"I will be dead. They will only remove me when I am breathless, not whilst I am living and kicking," said Olievenhoutbosch resident Alpha Hadebe, who moved into one of the RDP houses late last year.

"How do you [build] houses in Olievenhoutbosch and then expect people living in Olievenhoutbosch to continue living in and renting shacks and not have the right or access to those houses?"

"If some people want to go, they are more than welcome".

"I am not going anywhere. I am a South African, born and bred. We all have as much right to be here as anyone else."

Hadebe added that, if people were forced out of the houses, it would not only be an insult, but a human rights violation and that people would have to return to the indignity of living in a shack.

When asked whether he would be celebrating Freedom Day, Hadebe asked how he was supposed to celebrate turmoil.

"I know what the date means and the history behind it. However, how must I celebrate when facing possible eviction?"

'No freedom for our families'

Olievenhoutbosch community leader Peter Seolela explained to News24 that their fight was not with the people of Mooiplaas and that there were land and houses for residents of the informal settlement in another area.

He explained that Olievenhoutbosch residents believed they were the rightful owners of those RDP houses and that there were more people in Olievenhoutbosch who were waiting for housing that they were promised several years ago.

"There is no way you can remove people from Olievenhoutbosch because the houses are meant for Olievenhoutbosch," said Seolela.

"The Olievenhoutbosch community will never leave those houses; they were promised those houses and actually still need more."

According to Seolela, the government had promised to build around 4 500 RDP houses in the latest phase of development in the township. However, less than 1 000 have been completed, including those meant for Mooiplaas residents.

Seolela took News24 to a small informal settlement in the heart of Olievenhoutbosch, where more than 130 residents were living in shacks, without toilets or running water.

Residents here say they have been waiting for houses promised since 1999.

One man, who did not want to be named, likened the size of shacks to that of a jail cell.

"We have families, but we can't bring them to visit us. We don't have freedom with our families. We are being detained in our country," he said.

"We can't raise our voices, because every time they promise and promise, but nothing is ever done."

More houses to be built

Spokesperson of the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements Keith Khoza told News24 that to date, 1 000 houses have been built in Olievenhoutbosch ext 27 and that an additional 657 houses would still be built.

He said initial estimations showed that 4 500 houses could be built, but when a detailed planning process was done, it showed only 1 675 houses could be built.

Khoza said the ext 27 project was developed to cater for the residents of Olievenhoutbosch and Mooiplaas informal settlements, but that people of Olievenhoutbosch do not want Mooiplaas residents to be allocated houses in the area.

"Despite the court order that people from Mooiplaas should also benefit, currently 888 houses have been invaded and the department has applied for a court order, which firstly interdicts further invasion of the houses and secondly [allows for the eviction of] the people who are unlawfully occupying the properties," said Khoza.

He added that the department was also conducting physical verification on the 888 illegally-occupied houses to establish who were in the houses and who qualified or not, for the purpose of eviction orders.

Last month, Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the Mooiplaas informal settlement. He told residents that they would be moved because they could not build houses on the site where the settlement was located. A geo-technical report had revealed that most of the land was dolomitic.

However, he assured residents that they would be moved to other developed land where people who qualify for RDP houses would receive homes, which included those built in Olievenhoutbosch.

Khoza said the department bought the Mooiplaas land, despite knowing that it was highly dolomitic, in order to comply with a court order. 

"The department was not aware that the land was dolomitic. The geo-technical studies were done before the purchase."

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  poverty  |  housing  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC North West NWC meetings collapse

2018-04-27 07:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: How Saldanha dodged its Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:53 AM
Road name: Metro Rail

Parklands 19:37 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 