 

No harmony at controversial Gauteng church after clashes

2018-11-02 12:05

Ntwaagae Seleka

One of the 12 vehicles that was damaged outside the IPHC church in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg.

One of the 12 vehicles that was damaged outside the IPHC church in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg. (Ntwaagae Seleka)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The situation remains tense at the controversial International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg.

A church member was arrested on Thursday night, allegedly after he was spotted displaying ammunition in a video clip that went viral.

Since the passing of its leader Glayton Modise in 2016 the church has been embroiled in battles over money and leadership.

It has millions of worshippers countrywide and in neighbouring countries.

No ammunition found

The man in the video displayed both rifle and pistol ammunition.

"After we received the video, our investigators consulted a local prosecutor who advised that the man should be arrested. Last night, our members went into the church premises and found the man [who was depicted in] the video.

"The place was then searched and no ammunition was recovered. However, he was arrested for displaying ammunition because he claimed that he didn't have a licence to possess a firearm," said Masondo.

The man is expected to appear in court soon on charges of displaying ammunition.

At around 08.30 on Thursday, three church members were injured during a confrontation between two factions battling for leadership of the church. One of the three men sustained a bullet wound to his upper body.

Twelve cars were badly damaged during the fracas.

READ: Police visibility beefed up as 2 rival church groups clash in Joburg

Police later confiscated several firearms from members of the two factions. The weapons have been taken for ballistic testing to determine if they had been used in other offences.

Between 12:00 and early evening, police reinforced their members and prevented the two groups from clashing.

A faction which had vehicles damaged, later returned accompanied by more than 100 security guards in an attempt to carry out revenge attacks on their opponents waiting outside the church premises.

It took police more than two hours to contain the angry mob from launching an attack.

Situation calm but tense

On Friday morning, two large trucks were parked near the entrance of the church.

Near to one of the vehicles a group of men, who had spent the night there, waited around a fire for their opponents to arrive. The men had sticks in their possession.

Close to them were two police Nyalas and several vans.

Masondo promised that they would maintain police visibility in the area as members of both factions were expected to descend on the church this weekend to worship.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lerato Sengadi details marital woes with HHP in court papers

2018-11-02 10:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bakkie careens down Bo-Kaap hill, narrowly misses woman
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 31 October 2018-10-31 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 