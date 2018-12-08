 

No increases for Cabinet members, premiers, speakers, Ramaphosa decides

2018-12-08 13:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa Photo: Elmond Jiyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa Photo: Elmond Jiyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has set a retrospective salary increase freeze for members of his Cabinet and others for the 2018/2019 financial year, the Presidency said on Saturday.

In November, the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers had recommended a 4% increase to apply from April 1, 2018.

"President Ramaphosa's decision not to follow the commission's recommendations is informed by the imperative that the state be considerate, responsive and demonstrate restraint, especially during periods of economic hardship, when determining the level of salary increases for public representatives," spokesperson Khusela Diko said on Saturday.

"The President appreciates that for government to have wider support for its programmes, it must implement and demonstrate through practical actions its commitment to exercising prudence."

All decisions will apply retrospectively for the current financial year, starting April 1, 2018, Diko told News24.

Members have not received any increases for the year to date, she said. Those positions eligible for an increase will get back pay.

- Deputy President David Mabuza, ministers, deputy ministers, Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and her deputy, as well as National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise and her deputy, will have no increases for the current financial year.

- In provincial executives, premiers, members of executive councils and speakers will not receive a salary increase either.

- Other members of Parliament, including the house chairperson, chief whip of the majority party, leader of the opposition and whips, as well as members of the National Assembly and permanent delegates to the NCOP will get a 2.5% increase.

- Members of provincial legislatures will receive a 2.5% increase.

Courts and traditional leaders

- Salaries and allowances of Constitutional Court judges and judges of other courts will increase by 2.5% with effect from April 1.

- Magistrates will benefit from a 4% salary adjustment, as will office bearers of both national and provincial houses of traditional leaders.

- Kings and queens will be eligible for a 2.5% increase.

- Senior traditional leaders and headmen and women will receive a 4% salary increase.

"President Ramaphosa has thanked the Independent Commission on the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers and National Treasury for their guidance in taking the final decision in the matter," Diko added.

The proclamations will be published in the Government Gazette soon.

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  pretoria  |  governance
