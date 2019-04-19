 

No major delays as slow-moving pilgrimage to Moria commences

2019-04-19 11:50
Slow-moving traffic on the road to Moria.

Slow-moving traffic on the road to Moria. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Already slow-moving traffic on the road to Moria is expected to increase by Friday afternoon as annual pilgrimage has seen the R71 backed up from the early hours of the morning, the Limpopo Department of Transport reported.

Spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said apart from a few minor collisions, in which no injuries or fatalities were reported, traffic was slowly but surely flowing to the town without any major delays.

Thousands of Zion Christian Church congregants were expected to reach Moria by nightfall, he said.

Church leaders had an agreement with bus services transporting worshippers to start their trips from 00:00 and to ensure that the vehicles had roadworthy certificates, which were supplied as proof prior to the journey, Moremi-Taueatsoala explained.

In comparison to previous years, flow was currently much better managed, he said.

"Officials are doing a good job to manage the traffic and the situation is under control," Moremi-Taueatsoala added.

Deputy President David Mabuza and senior government officials are expected to join thousands of worshipers of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church during the Easter Sunday Pilgrimage.

"The St Engenas Zion Christian Church continues to play an important role in praying for peace, prosperity and moral regeneration in our country, continent and indeed the entire world," his office said in a statement.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    zcc  |  polokwane  |  traffic
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Agri SA submits minority report after refusing to sign advisory panel document

2019-04-19 10:32

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
SEE: Tonight's Daily Lotto results 2019-04-17 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 