 

No membership card for soon-to-be-launched Joburg job seekers database

2019-05-01 09:55

Sesona Ngqakamba

Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba (Gallo Images)

Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba has once again promised that the much-anticipated job seekers database that will replace Jozi@work will be launched by the end of the 2019/20 financial year.

Mashaba announced this during his State of the City Address (SOCA) on Tuesday, saying the system would require no membership cards.

The only criterion for accessing the database was to be an "unemployed South African citizen".

The city will soon be visiting communities to offer the facilities to qualifying residents and helping them register.

Mashaba said the database will be made available to the private sector and serve to promote the unemployed in Johannesburg to companies that are hiring.

READYouth ready for green economy

"It is our belief that we will be able to link thousands of work seekers with employment opportunities through this database in a manner unlike anything seen before," Mashaba said.

The database will also serve as a resource for qualifying persons to benefit from temporary work opportunities in the city on a fair and rotational basis.

He added that temporary work opportunities that will be advanced through the initiative would also include training and certification that will improve the prospects for workers to be competitive in the market.

"Under the multi-party government, we have already provided 44 030 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) work opportunities, with ambitious plans to expand further in meeting our aggressive service delivery plans," Mashaba said. 

READ: City of Joburg to begin developments in the inner city

Rolling programmes aimed at benefitting unemployed youth have been instituted by the city in the past year, he said.

As a result of the programmes, 200 young people took part in an artisan training in 2018. This was a joint pilot programme by the city and the University of Johannesburg.

"These 200 artisans will emerge as plumbers, electricians, bricklayers and tilers into an industry in which most are approaching retirement age," he said.

Mashaba also announced that 7 377 young people have been registered through the Greater Eldorado Park Youth Skills Development Centre.

The youth will be trained in programmes which include project management and call centre operations, among others, he said.

Read more on:    herman mashaba  |  johannesburg  |  unemployment  |  service delivery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC Gauteng internal poll shows the party's headed for a clear win

2019-05-01 08:19

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players win jackpot 2019-04-30 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 