 

No MyCiTi bus service in Cape Town as strike continues

2018-05-13 18:47

Correspondent

MyCiti bus in Cape Town. (Jenni Evans, News24)

The MyCiTi bus service remains suspended as the nationwide strike action continues, the City of Cape Town said on Sunday.

“There will be no MyCiTi trunk or feeder services available for as long as the strike continues,” said the City in a statement.

It urged that commuters make alternative arrangements.

“The City is monitoring the situation and will provide commuters with updates as far as possible.”

Earlier this weekend, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said that it fully supported the rejection of the latest offer from the employers to the striking bus workers' unions.

"Saftu urges all workers to continue and intensify their solidarity action in support of their fellow workers who are in the fourth week of a strike against intransigent employers," said Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi in a statement on Saturday.

The strike, by more than 17 000 drivers, has ground bus transport services to a halt in many cities across the country. A key sticking point between parties is about backdated pay.

The strike has been supported by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union (TOWU) and the Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union.

