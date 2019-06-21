 

'No need to panic' - City of Joburg assures residents ahead of planned water interruption

2019-06-21 14:38

Canny Maphanga

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The City of Johannesburg has urged residents not to panic ahead of the planned service interruption due to Rand Water maintenance as of Monday, June 24, for 54 hours.

"It is no need to panic and fill up your tubs with water etc.

"All our reservoirs will be full by Monday when the interruption starts and we should have enough water to last us for a sufficient amount of days," MMC for Environment and Infrastructure, Nico De Jager, told the media at the Brixton Water Tower on Friday.

This comes after the City issued a notice to residents which led to raised concerns about the impact on water supply.

This notice is in compliance with the National Water Act No. 36 of 1998.

"I wish to assure residents that our team has put sufficient measures in place to make sure Johannesburg residents are least affected during this maintenance period," De Jager added.

ALSO READ: 54-hour shutdown looming, Joburg Water warns residents

The Rand Water purification plant will still be operational as the service maintenance takes place and minimal effect is expected on water supply.

"The Rand water purification plant will supply water to our water supply systems for the duration of the valve installation, so as to help in efforts to replenish our reservoirs.

"Rand Water will also supply water via the Palmiet and Eikenhof pump stations to Johannesburg water reservoirs. Furthermore, Rand Water will ensure that prior to the commencement of the shutdown, all reservoirs supplying the City will be filled to capacity to ensure water supply during the shutdown period," he further explained.

The city's reservoirs have the capacity to supply water for two days.

However, De Jager has still urged residents to use water sparingly during the maintenance period.

"We appeal to residents to use water sparingly during the shutdown in order to avoid a complete no-water situation and reminds all customers that Level 1 water restrictions are still in place," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    city of joburg  |  rand water  |  johannesburg  |  service delivery  |  water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zondo vs Zuma: What state capture commission can do now

31 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Thirsty Thursday for two lucky players 2019-06-20 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Sales Representative- Knysna

George - Knysna
George Employment Consultants
R15 000.00 Per Month Per Month

Audit Senior / Bookkeeper to Trial Balance

Cape Town Southern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R15 000.00 - R21 000.00 Per Month

Key Accounts - IT

Bellville
Southern Shore Recruitment
R15 000.00 - R25 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 