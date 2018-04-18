 

No 'new dawn' with Fraser at correctional services – Maimane

2018-04-18 19:46

Jan Gerber

Mmusi Maimane. (File, Netwerk24)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment to his promise of a "new dawn" following the removal of Arthur Fraser from the State Security Agency (SSA) only for him to be appointed as commissioner of correctional services.

"There is no 'new dawn' as long as individuals such as Arthur Fraser are recycled within various government departments, and not removed for good," Maimane said.

"While the DA welcomes Arthur Fraser's removal as director general of the State Security Agency (SSA), we reiterate our disapproval of President (Cyril) Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Fraser as the national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services," Maimane said in a statement.

READ: State Security Agency DG Arthur Fraser moved to Correctional Services

"We cannot allow the ANC's long-standing practice of reshuffling compromised individuals within government departments to continue. They must be fired, not rehired in different capacities."

The SSA announced on Tuesday that Fraser was being moved to the Department of Correctional Services. 

"The transfer follows consultation between President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Minister of State Security Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Mr Fraser on the suitable location of the director general. The transfer has been agreed upon with Mr Fraser and will be effective with immediate effect," spokesperson Brian Dube said.

Appointment must meet 'bare minimum'

Maimane said he viewed the appointment as deeply questionable given "the very serious allegations levelled against Fraser over his coordination of a parallel intelligence network known as the Principal Agent Network (PAN)".

"Such an appointment must at bare minimum be procedurally and substantially rational," said Maimane.

He, therefore, wrote to Ramaphosa, requesting the following information:

  • What process was followed in the appointment of Fraser as national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services;
  • When the decision was made;
  • Whether Fraser's allegedly unlawful conduct, while at the SSA, was taken into account in the decision to appoint him as the national commissioner of correctional services; and
  • On what grounds it can be said that Mr Fraser's appointment serves the purpose of having him as national commissioner since he has no known experience in this portfolio.

Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe's case wherein he asks the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to bar Fraser from interfering with his duties will be heard on Thursday. 

READ: IGI court action against Fraser to go ahead despite his move to Correctional Services

Dintwe launched an urgent court application last week, claiming that Fraser had allegedly sought to revoke his security clearance and had interfered with his functions while he was investigating a complaint lodged against Fraser while he was SSA director general.

Dintwe has been investigating Fraser following a formal complaint lodged by the DA over Fraser's alleged involvement in a parallel intelligence network.

In his responding affidavit, Fraser said: "The purported investigation is malicious and at the whims of political parties, aimed at discrediting me, the agency and the current political leadership."

Read more on:    arthur fraser  |  setlhomamaru dintwe  |  mmusi maimane

