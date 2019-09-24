 

No new developments after Cape Town businessman kidnapped

Tammy Petersen

Police on Tuesday said there had been no new developments to be released in the case of kidnapped businessman Noor Karriem one day after he was snatched from his business in Epping Cape Town.

Karriem, who owns Giant Hyper, was "forcefully removed" from his business at around 10:45 on Monday, police had confirmed.

Unknown suspects were said to be behind the kidnapping.

"Kindly be advised that there are no new developments to report at this stage," Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said on Tuesday.

A kidnapping docket has been opened.

On Monday, he said finer aspects of the case could not yet be disclosed.

News24 contacted Karriem’s family, who declined to comment apart from saying that they were "going through a difficult time".

