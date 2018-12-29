 

No New Year's Eve party for City of Tshwane, ANC blames DA administration

2018-12-29 22:58

Mxolisi Mngadi

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

There will be no music bonanza for City of Tshwane residents to ring in the New Year on Monday after the municipality said it had to cancel its cross-over celebration.

This is because "the appointed service provider pulled out at the 11th hour" and a bid to salvage the event was not viable.

"Despite this setback, we tried to enlist the services of other bidders with a view to salvaging the event, but their quotes were obscenely exorbitant and it was short notice to pull off an event of that magnitude," City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said in a statement on Friday.

The City has been hosting the event for many years and it was one of the marquee events it hosted to usher in the New Year.

"In our endeavour to salvage the event, we were mindful of the appropriated budget for the event, and as a responsible administration, we wouldn't exceed the budget to host the event at all costs, to the taxpayers' detriment," said Bokaba.

The City apologised "profusely" to the revellers that were already looking forward to the event on December 31.

"We hope our residents would explore other alternatives to cross-over to the new season."

However, the ANC in Tshwane blamed the event's cancellation on the "failures" of the DA administration.

Squabble

The ANC's Tshwane caucus said on Saturday that the cancellation was allegedly due to a squabble between executive mayor Solly Msimanga and city manager Moeketsi Mosola.

"The embattled City manager, Moeketsi Mosola, has refused to sign for the approval of anything related to the corruption prone Executive Mayor's office, including the New Year's Eve event grinding the wheels of service delivery to a screeching halt," said ANC Tshwane caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela.

The party said the cancellation of the event would have negative effects on the cultural and heritage tourism of the City.

"Social cohesion and the economic spin-offs that are usually attained in hosting this kind of event will not be realized, same as the benefit SMME's derive from the spending on this event. This has now become a trend with all social and cultural events that have benefited our people in the recent past being either cancelled or disinvested from by the corrupt DA led City administration," said Makhubela.

The ANC reiterated its call for "ethical leadership and honest stewardship in the City".

"We again ask the minister of Cogta, the Gauteng premier and MEC of Cogta to act in a honourable manner and do justice to the vulnerable people of Tshwane and immediately place the City under administration," said Makhubela.

Read more on:    anc  |  pretoria
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Giraffe kicks man to death at gaming lodge

2018-12-29 21:16

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters #ReclaimClifton as sheep slaughtered on beach
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 13:06 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Kommetjie 08:46 AM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 29 December Lottery draw 2018-12-29 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 