No one hurt in Leeuwkop Correctional Centre blaze

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is investigating the cause of a blaze which erupted at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

According to department spokesperson Zandile Mabunda, the facility caught fire around 13:00 and affected two cells.

"Fortunately, no inmates or officials were harmed or sustained any injuries," Mabunda said.

DCS Gauteng regional commissioner Grace Molatedi said the situation was now under control and an investigation would be held to establish the cause.

On Monday, patients had to be moved from the Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto to different healthcare facilities after the administration block of the hospital caught fire.



