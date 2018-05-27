No premier for the North West yet

The African National Congress has not yet decided on who
should replace North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo who announced his “early
retirement” this week.
The ANC’s
national executive committee has been in a closed meeting in Irene, Pretoria
since Saturday to deliberate on the state of the party, its provinces, its
recent land summit and the state of the country’s economy.
It was also
expected to discuss who it wanted to take over the platinum-rich province’s government.
Mahumapelo
stepped down following violent protests and calls for him to resign from both
residents and ANC members.
His province has
been embroiled in allegations of corruption and maladministration. President
Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to place all the provincial departments there under administration when the health
department collapsed.
Several NEC members had said
Mahumapelo and his provincial executive committee’s fate would come under the
spotlight at this conference, with some saying this would spell the end of the
PEC and Mahumapelo’s reign as chairperson of the party in the North West.
However, ANC secretary general
Ace Magashule told journalists on the sidelines of the NEC gathering that the
PEC was still “intact”.
He said there
had been no decision taken as to who should replace Mahumapelo as Premier.
“The North West
discussions are still going on, we have not yet arrived at that position, but
we are saying we need further engagement,” said Magashule.
He said the
province’s PEC had submitted three names for consideration.
“We want to
further engage with the PEC as well as other structures, so we ... resolve the
problems of the North West once and for all,” said Magashule.
Magashule said a
team would also be sent to KwaZulu-Natal to assess the state of regions there.
There has been a spate of political killings in the province recently and
numerous ANC members have been targeted.
He told journalists they had been
satisfied with the regions and provinces they had assessed so far.
“Once a province meets the threshold, it qualifies to go to conference but we are sensitive to the issues
of KwaZulu Natal.
“We are going to
send a team to KZN, not just Harry Gwala and
Moses Mabhida but to continue to do work and stabilise,”
said Magashule.
Speaking on the
controversial Free State conference which took place last week, Magashule said
the elected provincial chairperson Sam Mashinini and secretary Paseka Nompondo
were at the NEC meeting. He said a report from the NEC on the conference would
be delivered.
Some disgruntled
Free State party members are threatening to go to court and challenge last
week's conference, complaining that proper procedures and ANC constitution
guidelines were ignored.
Meanwhile, on the issue of land, Magashule said they were
continuing to engage following the historic land summit the party held last
week.
It had recommended that instead
of attempting to amend the Constitution, government
needed to go ahead and expropriate land without compensation - thus testing the
legislation around the issue.
“We are going to
further engage with stakeholders in South Africa. Take on board other
communities but we have discussed this matter… we are even going to engage
traditional leaders and our structures on the ground in our communities to
brief them on the outcome of our land summit,” said Magashule.
Some traditional
leaders expressed outrage over comments made by former President Kgalema
Motlanthe at the summit at the time. He questioned communal land and reminded
the ANC that it needed to put the people ahead of chiefs and traditional
leaders.
He also
questioned the Ingonyama trust, of which the Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini is the sole trustee.