No rain, just pain: Heatwave to hit large parts of SA from Thursday

Yet another heatwave is expected to hit large parts of the country from Thursday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) announced on its social media platforms Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to soar in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo from Thursday to Sunday with Pretoria expected to record temperatures of 36°C on Thursday.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is also expected over Sarah Baartman district municipality, excluding coastal areas, Chris Hani district municipality and Joe Gqabi district municipality, all in the Eastern Cape, from Wednesday until Friday.

READ | Another scorcher expected for Gauteng as heatwave peaks

Forecaster Vanetia Phakula told EWN residents should take precautions.



"We are expecting a heatwave over Gauteng and it will also affect surrounding provinces as well as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape. But we expect the heatwave in Gauteng province from [Thursday] and it will proceed at least until Sunday," she reportedly said.

SAWS forecaster Edward Engelbrecht earlier told News24 that a heatwave occurs when temperatures are 5°C higher than the average temperature of the warmest month – which is January – for three consecutive days.

Emergency services provider ER24 has warned people to be cautious when venturing outdoors, to keep hydrated and to avoid exposure to the sun. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said extreme heat can result in exhaustion and sunstroke.

"If you are out during peak times, which is generally hotter, we recommend you use high SPF sunscreen, [a] sun hat and make sure you're hydrated," Meiring said.

In a statement, ER24 provided the following tips:



- Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water.



- Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure that they also stay well hydrated.



- Remember to ensure pets have a cool place to relax and cool clean water to drink.



- Try to stay out of direct sunlight.



- Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.



- Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep hydrated.



- If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of children around you. Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool.



- Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle, even with a window open.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler