No retraction from ANC but Magashule must handle corruption claims on his own

The ANC's secretary general (SG) Ace Magashule had no right to issue a statement to City Press and the Sunday Times as well as journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh over an explosive book tying him to corruption in the Free State, argues a senior ANC source.



On Sunday, the two newspapers reported on some of the claims from Myburgh's book titled Gangster State, unravelling Magashule's web of capture.

It explores Magashule's long tenure as ANC chairperson and his role as premier of the Free State.

Magashule, who was apparently known as "Mr Ten Percent", is accused of having demanded a 10% cut from all government business in the province.

He is accused of using undemocratic methods to stay in power, nepotism and even influencing how tenders and contracts were awarded.

While none of the allegations was part of the agenda at a special national executive committee meeting, which took place in Irene, Pretoria, on Monday, the issue did come up.

"There was a feeling that he had no authority to issue a statement about a personal issue on behalf of the ANC," one national executive committee (NEC) member, who did not want to be named, told News24.

On Sunday, the ANC released a scathing response to the book and the Sunday papers' decision to publish some of the revelations, questioning the timing of the book, comparing it to fake news and propaganda.

Apparently the ANC's top six deliberated further on the issue during lunch, where they all agreed that Magashule would deal Myburgh's claims on his own.

Another NEC member told News24 it was understood from the one day meeting that Magashule would pursue legal action against the investigative journalist.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete confirmed that the party would not take back its Sunday statement.

"No there is no retraction that is going to be done. The matter is now going to be handled by the SG," Legoete told News24.

But he disputed that it was a personal matter.

"How can this be a private matter when every allegation is based on the term of public office, therefore it's a matter of public interest," said Legoete.

"What has been the line is that a leader will have to answer to allegations that affect them in their areas of deployment in this regard the Premier of Free State," he added.

ANC lists must go to integrity commission

The ANC's integrity commission must have a look at its party list, which was submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission, Fikile Mbalula said on Monday.



This after numerous attempts by the elder ANC members who formed part of the committee were sent back and forth to Luthuli House over the list, which they never received.

"The integrity commission will now get the list and probe those accused of corruption," said the first source.

The party insider said the ANC's NEC needed to deal with members who also bought the governing party into disrepute.

The second source said the "whole list" would be studied again.

"It now goes beyond criminal issues. The integrity commission is taking additional steps outside of that to make sure we have good candidates," said the source.