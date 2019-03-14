 

No SAPS strike, says Cele as union backs down on threat

2019-03-14 13:10

Canny Maphanga

Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Adrian de Kock, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police Minister Bheki Cele says there is no evidence that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) will embark on strike action over long-overdue promotions.

"No SAPS member has engaged in industrial action as reported in social media.

"People that call for the SAPS to be involved in industrial action, they know they are breaking the law – our SAPS must not fall into that," he said at a briefing at the Gauteng police headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

This comes after the South African Policing Union (SAPU) threatened to go on a national strike on Monday.

eNCA reported that SAPU president Mpho Kwinika alleged that government had reneged on promises of promotions.

"Members are willing to go on strike because of what has been seen to be an unfair treatment of the police force as a whole, the employer is taking advantage of these people. You cannot have people waiting for the matter to be resolved for 15 years when those issues have to be resolved within 60 days," he said.

Kwinika, who was present at Thursday's briefing, clarified that he was not aware of whether the industrial action would proceed on Monday.

Decision on promotions not a 'knee-jerk reaction'

"Is there going to be a strike on Monday? I don't know – but we have advised them not to. To go on strike means they are not rendering an essential service and they are not allowed to," he explained.

Cele further said that although promotions were five years overdue, the police had already administered 32 053 promotions in the current financial year.

"There is currently a backlog in the progression of employees from level 5 to level 7, they are long overdue. Approximately 32 053 members were promoted in the past financial year, this has never happened before.

"I would like to call upon the members of the police to take the leadership into their confidence, this issue will be dealt with," Cele said.

The minister emphasised that the decision to deal with the matter of promotions was not a "knee-jerk reaction" to threats of a strike but a decision that was communicated in a budget speech in Parliament in May last year.

"This is the beginning not the end – we will make sure to better the lives of our SAPS [officers].

"SAPS members occupy a very special place in our heart, we value them [and] therefore I want to caution against diluting this into political battles – it is unnecessary and opportunistic," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    saps  |  bheki cele  |  labour
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pitch Black Afro murder case: Warrant of arrest issued for pathologist

29 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Mitchells Plain residents hurl insults at police as they arrest injured man
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:05 PM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
Newlands 13:04 PM
Road name: M3

More traffic reports
No jackpot in Wednesday's Daily Lotto, but not all is lost 2019-03-13 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 