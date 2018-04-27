No sign of 'missing' Blouberg swimmers

Authorities continue to keep an eye on the Melkbosstrand
coastline after two swimmers were reported to have been swept out to sea.
An extensive search yielded no sign of either of the missing
men.
Rhine Barnes, the National Sea Rescue Institute's
Melkbosstrand station commander, said eyewitnesses later reported seeing two
men in wetsuits emerging from the water further down the surf and leaving the
beach.
"But it could not be confirmed that they were the men
who were in difficulty," Barnes said.
On Thursday, the NSRI's duty crew responded to reports of a
drowning in progress at Bloubergstrand at 17:10.
"A man was reported being swept out to sea by rip
currents and it appeared that a second man had gone into the surf to assist. It
appeared that the second man was also swept out to sea before eyewitnesses lost
sight of both men," Barnes said.
The NSRI launched a sea rescue craft and dispatched a rescue
vehicle along with its rescue swimmers to search for the duo, along with other
emergency services.
An extensive search ensued, also involving a rescue
helicopter, a drone with an infrared camera, and police divers.
"Fire rescue divers, NSRI rescue swimmers and Big Bay
Surf Lifesaving lifeguards conducted free dive sweeping line search efforts in
the surf," he said.
An extensive shoreline search was also conducted, and
eyewitnesses were interviewed.
"Despite an extensive sea, air and shoreline search, no
signs of the two men were found. NSRI, Big Bay Surf Lifesaving and police
continued to monitor during the night but no reports of any persons missing,
related to an incident of this nature, have been reported to police."