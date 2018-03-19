 

No taxis in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday as taxi operators go on strike

2018-03-19 21:57

Mxolisi Mngadi

Johannesburg – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has confirmed that its members will go on strike on Tuesday morning over the implementation of the bus rapid transport (BRT) system in Ekurhuleni, in Gauteng's East Rand.

The strike is expected to begin at the Germiston taxi rank near the railway station, Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa told News24 on Monday.

Also read: ALERT: Major taxi protest expected to affect access to OR Tambo International

He said the council's members did not agree with the Ekurhuleni municipality on some aspects of the BRT system following a string of meetings and they had resolved to strike.

Santaco tweeted on Monday: "Please be advised taxi strike in Ekurhuleni continues. From the report, the strike will involve all taxi leaders, owners and drivers in the metro which means no taxi will be working. We call on the organisers to ensure the strike takes place under orderly and peaceful conditions."

The council later apologised to commuters for the strike in a second tweet.

"We further advise them to make alternative transport arrangements as no taxi will be operating tomorrow. The strike involves taxi leaders, owners and drivers," it said.

The City of Ekurhuleni also said there would be no Harambee bus service on Tuesday due to the strike.

The municipality tweeted: "There will be no Harambee bus service on Tuesday, 20 March 18 due to the Ekurhuleni taxi industry strike. The City of Ekurhuleni apologises for the inconvenience. For more information or service related issues please contact the Call Centre 0860 543 000. #CoeHarambee."

'Your report can't say Minister Dlamini is a liar' – lawyer tells inquiry chair

2018-03-19 21:06

WATCH: Ramaphosa says there are lessons to learn from Zimbabwe on land reform
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04
