 

No trace of missing young father from Pretoria North

2018-05-18 13:40

Michelle Nortjé

George Bezuidenhout (Photo: Facebook)

A 27-year old Pretoria North man who disappeared on Monday, 7 May, has still not been found.

George Bezuidenhout, who is the father of two young sons, Gregory (3) and Zavair (1), apparently withdrew cash at a local bank after he’d dropped off his younger brother with their grandmother. He disappeared shortly afterwards.

George’s godfather, Jaco Bezuidenhout, became concerned when he hadn’t appeared by that evening. 

“It’s out of character for him to just disappear without telling anyone,” Jaco told YOU.

George’s cellphone broke the weekend before and he had his girlfriend Nicky Pretorius’ cellphone with him when he drove off on the morning he disappeared.

Jaco and family members reported him missing the same day.

They were able to find his white Isuzu bakkie on Thursday, 10 May, with the help of the police. It had been abandoned in front of a dog parlour in Germiston and was reported as a suspicious vehicle by locals

The cellphone he had with him was found “broken, totally destroyed” and his bank cards were scattered around the car. The car keys were in the vehicle.

“No blood was found in the car and nothing seemed suspicious apart from the keys, cellphone and bank cards,” Jaco said.

The leads the family followed have turning up nothing so far, he added.

George has a tattoo on his chest of a cross with the names of his sons on it.

Do you have more information?

The family appeals to anyone with information or leads to call the Pretoria North police at 012-353-5600/66/7/8 or Pink Ladies at 072-214-7439, 072-581-2052 or 083-378-4882.

