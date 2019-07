Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says there is no truth to reports that a homeless man was denied access to healthcare services at the Tshwane District Hospital this week.



The department launched an investigation after reports started circulating that the man died on the steps of the hospital.



"Following investigations into the alleged incident, I am convinced that the allegations that the homeless man was denied healthcare at the Tshwane facility are untrue and have no basis in fact," said Masuku.



News24 previously reported that DA Gauteng spokesperson on social development Crezane Bosch said staff allegedly chased the homeless man away on Tuesday evening because he was "dirty and stank".



"Despite a car guard pleading for assistance [on the man's behalf], he died after two hours, lying outside the hospital as no help was forthcoming," Bosch said.



Masuku raised concern at this "peddling" of allegations for what he calls "political points". Masuku said that it is disturbing that a community leader and politician would engage in this misinformation.



"We have committed to transparency and to work with all stakeholders in fixing our health system in the province. However, the actions of Bosch, who happens to be a leader in the Democratic Alliance (DA), are disturbing and shows how far some people can go to tarnish the image of this ANC-led government," Masuku said.



Masuku further said the health department was saddened by the man's death, adding that CCTV footage outside the Tshwane facility showed that the homeless man never made it into the hospital, but died outside.



Bosch could not immediately be reached for comment.