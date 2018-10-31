No truth to reports that Verulam man had sex with cat - SPCA

The cat examined by the SPCA, which found it had not been raped as reported. (Facebook)

The Durban and North Coast SPCA has said that there is no evidence to support claims that an elderly man had raped a cat in Verulam, as was widely reported in the media.

In earlier reports, quoting a spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), Prem Balram, it was stated that the man had been arrested for having sex with the cat, following a complaint by his neighbour.

According to a statement, police on Friday declined to take the case further, "as the cat owner's version was unreliable and she had changed her story, saying that she was not sure what she had seen". The cat owner is the only alleged witness.

In addition, the SPCA has since examined the cat in question and could find no evidence of such an assault.

The SPCA said its inspector contacted the owner to arrange collection of the cat for examination by its chief veterinarian.

"The cat was roaming and our inspector had to leave a cat trap. A short while later, he revisited the site and the cat had been confined for collection.

"The owner had decided to surrender the cat to our SPCA, as she no longer wanted her. Our inspector interviewed the owner and she stated that, on Friday, she had seen the cat in the man's room and that he had placed the cat on his lap.

"The cat, a white female, was admitted to our SPCA animal hospital and sedated for examination.

"Our chief veterinarian carried out a thorough examination and could find absolutely no evidence to support the owner's allegations that the she had been raped. No signs of recent trauma could be found."

No investigation, no evidence

The SPCA berated RUSA for publishing allegations that the man had raped the cat, without following due process.

"It is unfortunate that RUSA sensationally publicised a case, without first investigating the veracity of the allegations. This has understandably caused distress and outrage amongst community members and animal lovers.

"No investigation took place at the scene for evidence; the cat was not removed for examination nor was the SPCA called to the scene.

"Had any medical evidence been found to support the owner's rape allegation, our SPCA would have taken a strong stance with SAPS and ensured that a case of bestiality be opened."

The SPCA found that the cat was in poor condition and had been denied much-needed veterinary treatment.

"She had severe crusting on both ears from sun-induced invasive skin cancer, which is incurable. She was underweight and tick infested."

The cat has since been euthanised.

Two KwaZulu-Natal police spokespersons did not respond to calls from News24.

However, TimesLIVE quoted Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, who said that no criminal case had been opened against the man.

