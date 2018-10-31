 

No truth to reports that Verulam man had sex with cat - SPCA

2018-10-31 13:04

Correspondent

The cat examined by the SPCA, which found it had not been raped as reported.

The cat examined by the SPCA, which found it had not been raped as reported. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Durban and North Coast SPCA has said that there is no evidence to support claims that an elderly man had raped a cat in Verulam, as was widely reported in the media.

In earlier reports, quoting a spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), Prem Balram, it was stated that the man had been arrested for having sex with the cat, following a complaint by his neighbour.

According to a statement, police on Friday declined to take the case further, "as the cat owner's version was unreliable and she had changed her story, saying that she was not sure what she had seen". The cat owner is the only alleged witness.

In addition, the SPCA has since examined the cat in question and could find no evidence of such an assault.

The SPCA said its inspector contacted the owner to arrange collection of the cat for examination by its chief veterinarian.

"The cat was roaming and our inspector had to leave a cat trap. A short while later, he revisited the site and the cat had been confined for collection.

"The owner had decided to surrender the cat to our SPCA, as she no longer wanted her. Our inspector interviewed the owner and she stated that, on Friday, she had seen the cat in the man's room and that he had placed the cat on his lap.

"The cat, a white female, was admitted to our SPCA animal hospital and sedated for examination.

"Our chief veterinarian carried out a thorough examination and could find absolutely no evidence to support the owner's allegations that the she had been raped. No signs of recent trauma could be found."

No investigation, no evidence

The SPCA berated RUSA for publishing allegations that the man had raped the cat, without following due process.

"It is unfortunate that RUSA sensationally publicised a case, without first investigating the veracity of the allegations. This has understandably caused distress and outrage amongst community members and animal lovers.

"No investigation took place at the scene for evidence; the cat was not removed for examination nor was the SPCA called to the scene.

"Had any medical evidence been found to support the owner's rape allegation, our SPCA would have taken a strong stance with SAPS and ensured that a case of bestiality be opened."

The SPCA found that the cat was in poor condition and had been denied much-needed veterinary treatment.

"She had severe crusting on both ears from sun-induced invasive skin cancer, which is incurable. She was underweight and tick infested."

The cat has since been euthanised.

Two KwaZulu-Natal police spokespersons did not respond to calls from News24.

However, TimesLIVE quoted Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, who said that no criminal case had been opened against the man.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    spca  |  durban  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: 'I am free' - De Lille resigns as mayor, quits DA

2018-10-31 13:11

Inside News24

 
/News
Video shows attack in which foreign national was stabbed and killed over R5 dispute
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 30 2018-10-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 