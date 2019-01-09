 

No vandalism here! Lesufi schools Tsakane community

2019-01-09 12:24

Sesona Ngqakamba

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. (Mduduzi Ndzingi, Gallo Images, file)

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi appealed to residents of Tsakane, Ekurhuleni to not vandalise the newly-constructed Menzi Primary School as he opened the facility on Wednesday.

"Community leaders, I don't want to talk of all the things that happened whilst this school was being built. The only thing I will ask from you is to protect this school," Lesufi said.

Pupils used zinc shelters and other temporary structures as classrooms since the 1990s but on Wednesday - the start of the 2019 academic year - it was different story.

The MEC opened the school and addressed the very first assembly at the new premises. The South African flag was hoisted next to that of the school before the national anthem was sung.

Lesufi said the department invested R105m to ensure that the school was built.

"I don't want to find the windows broken and gates stolen," he said.

The MEC was accompanied by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

They conducted a tour of the school and viewed the foundation as well as the intermediate and senior phase blocks.

They walked into the different classes and interacted with pupils from Grades R to 7. Trees were also planted.

But Lesufi also had a message for the pupils: "My children, I have only one message for you. We can't have such a beautiful school and you don't respect your teachers."

He warned that misbehaviour would not be tolerated and urged pupils and teachers to keep the school clean and neat.

"In the absence of teachers, there is no school," he said.

Last year, Lesufi and his department dealt with several incidents of violence and misconduct involving pupils who assaulted or abused teachers or fellow pupils.

