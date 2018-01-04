 

No walk-in registrations will be accepted – Wits, UJ and Stellenbosch warn

2018-01-04 17:43

James de Villiers

(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – No walk-in registrations for the 2018 academic year will be accepted, the University of Witwatersrand (Wits), Stellenbosch University (SU) and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) warned on Thursday.

This, after EFF leader Julius Malema called on matriculants, who had passed in previous years but couldn't afford university fees, to report to academic institutions.

Universities South Africa, representing 23 universities nationally, has since called Malema's statement "reckless".

READ: SA universities will not accept 'walk-in' applications

In a short statement, Wits Registrar Carol Crosley said the university had already filled its 5 664 full-time first-year capacity, after receiving 56 901 applications in 2017.

The closing date for applications was September 30, 2017. 

"Over enrolment has a significant impact on the academic integrity of the university's academic programme," Crosley warned. 

"It stretches the university's human resources capacity (affecting workloads of lecturers, teaching and administrative staff); and impacts on infrastructure as the university only has a defined number of teaching venues."

Meanwhile, SU has encouraged matriculants, who had not applied to any university, to submit their details to the Department of Higher Education's Central Applications Clearing House.

SU simply cannot accommodate [walk-in] applications, the university said in a Facebook post.

UJ's vice-chancellor Tshilidzi Marwala said, while the university congratulated matriculants for completing their final school examinations, the university "does not, under any circumstances, accept on-campus late application enquiries (walk-ins)".

All applicants who have been accepted for a programme of study at UJ will receive official confirmation of their final admission status via email by January 8, Marwala said.

Malema's comments followed President Jacob Zuma's announcement, just before the ANC's 54th elective conference, that all students with a joint family income less than R350 000 per annum, would receive free higher education. 

Zuma also said student funding would be increased to include stipends for books, food, travel and accommodation, and that the support for universities would be increased to 1% of GDP per annum.

In his end of year statement, Malema said, in 2018, all academically deserving students should be freely admitted to South African universities and Further Education and Training (FET) colleges. 

"We call upon all those who passed matric extremely well in the past, and found themselves as petrol attendants, retail or security workers because they could not afford university fees, to report to the academic institution of their choice next year," he said.

"The EFF will be at the gates of all learning institutions to ensure that priority is not only given to those who can afford to pay."

Read more on:    uj  |  wits  |  stellenbosch university

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Truck driver 'was taking chances' in Kroonstad crash - transport minister

2018-01-04 16:50

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world

This headline sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong, find out how this guy made it happen.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:07 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Riviersonderend 10:49 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 3 2018-01-03 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 