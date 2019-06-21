 

No warrant of arrest enforced in Thandi Modise animal cruelty case, says Parliament

2019-06-21 16:17

Canny Maphanga

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise. (Deon Raath, Netwerk24)

Parliament has denied reports that a warrant of arrest has been issued against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, relating to a 2014 animal cruelty case.

Modise was expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Regional Court on charges of animal cruelty on Friday, the morning after the State of the Nation Address.

She is accused of leaving her North West farm unattended, causing the death of over 50 pigs and other animals five years ago.

"It's a malicious distortion. The hearing was postponed by agreement of all parties and the court," Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo told News24 on Friday.

"The Speaker could not preside over the State of the Nation Address late last night and be in court early this morning in Potchefstroom. Claims of a warrant of arrest are nonsensical and unworthy of response."

SABC News reported on Friday that Afriforum's senior special investigator Elias Mangwale said the warrant was issued after the Speaker of Parliament failed to appear in court on Friday.

"There is no way... whereby an accused person can stay away from court attendance. But we say we will postpone the matter further for the 22nd as we have agreed with the defence lawyer. The warrant of arrest has been issued in court today (Friday) and it is being held until the 22 July so that she can appear in court on that day," Mangwale told the public broadcaster.

The complaint against Modise dates back to July 2014 after it was discovered that her farm was littered with carcasses of more than 50 pigs and other dead animals including geese, ducks, sheep and goats.

In addition to this, the surviving animals were allegedly left without food and water, and were in a desperate state when they were discovered by the NSPCA, News24 earlier reported.

ALSO READ: AfriForum ready to prosecute Thandi Modise for animal cruelty

Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone could not confirm the lobby group's claims to News24 on Friday.

