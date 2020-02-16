Nobel Peace laureates should contribute to peace, unity - Tutu on De Klerk's apartheid statement

It is irresponsible for the FW de Klerk Foundation to debate the degree of awfulness of apartheid, given that its effects are still felt today, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said on Sunday.

The foundation, which represents 88-year-old Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, said that former president De Klerk's foundation was reopening old wounds with its recent statements.



"South Africa is on an economic precipice. It is beset by radical poverty and inequity. Those who suffered most under apartheid continue to suffer most today," the Tutu foundation said.

"It is incumbent on leaders and former leaders of the white community, in particular, to demonstrate the courage, magnanimity and compassion necessary to contribute to societal healing. It is also incumbent on Nobel Peace Laureates to contribute to peace and unity of purpose."

Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts against apartheid, while De Klerk and the late Nelson Mandela were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize "for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa".