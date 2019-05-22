Nomvula Mokonyane not going to Parliament due to 'family responsibilities'

The ANC's chosen candidate to fill the "chair of chairs" position in Parliament, Nomvula Mokonyane, has decided not to go to Parliament due to family considerations.

News24 understands the former minister has opted not to live full-time in Cape Town and serve Parliament on behalf of the ANC following the death of her husband, Serge Mokonyane, last month.

"Living in Cape Town, following the death of her husband and having two grandchildren just wouldn’t work for her," said a source close to Mokonyane.

Mokonyane, who was not present for the first sitting of the Sixth Parliament on Wednesday and the ANC’s first caucus meeting on Tuesday, had been announced as the ANC’s choice for the position of "chair of chairs".

The ANC had come under fire over her name featuring on the party’s list of candidates for the National Assembly in the lead up to the elections, because she had been implicated in corruption at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

The ANC also confirmed that she was not to be sworn in with the rest of the party’s Members of Parliament.

"Comrade Nomvula has since advised the ANC that, due to family responsibilities and her being in mourning currently, she believes she would be unable to diligently and with commitment, fulfil her duties at this stage," said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe in a statement.

The ANC will in due course redetermine the deployment of a replacement to the position of House Chairperson.

The ANC will reassign Mokonyane to its Head Quarters at Luthuli House, Mabe added.