 

None of the South Africans to be repatriated from China are infected with coronavirus - ambassador

2020-03-06 16:41

Sesona Ngqakamba

Ambassador of China to South Africa Lin Songtian.

Ambassador of China to South Africa Lin Songtian. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

China’s ambassador to South Africa, Lin Songtian, has confirmed that none of those waiting to be repatriated are positive with coronavirus. 

Songtian told media in Pretoria on Friday that South Africans awaiting repatriation were part of China’s quarantine programmes, and the group will be subjected to screenings before leaving China. 

Support

He said the Chinese government would offer all the support needed to ensure they return home safely.

Songtian said the Chinese government understood the distress from the concerned people, who may want to be with their families during this time.

"I am proud to say there are no confirmed cases coming from China to South Africa. Why? We make sure that whoever comes to this country must be safe," he said.

He said screenings were taking place from all airports in China to ensure that there were no slip ups.

To make sure of this, Songtian said everyone coming from China to South Africa now needed his approval directly.

He added that the virus was now not only coming from China alone, but from other countries such as Italy. This meant the global community should now be on high alert.

First case

On Thursday, South Africa confirmed its first case of the coronavirus.

A 38-year-old man from Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, tested positive for Covid-19 and was among a group of 10, including his wife, who had recently returned from Italy.

Songtian said they were willing to offer support to South Africa and were already pleased with the way the Ministry of Health had been working closely with China.

READ | Coronavirus quarantine: Hunt for new facility as talks with Free State resort collapse

"I’m confident that your government has a very professional programme to deal with this case," he said.

He said good quarantine programmes were a necessity and he was confident of South Africa's plans to stop the virus from spreading. 

Songtian added: "We are ready to share whatever we have learnt, whatever we have in our capacity. For South Africa, we have nothing to hide."

Read more on:    pretoria  |  coronavirus  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Five accused of killing woman for R80 000 insurance payout case postponed

2020-03-06 16:31

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Coronavirus is now in SA after patient zero found in KZN - so what now?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 17:27 PM
Road name: Main Road Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 17:27 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Two people win R220 000 in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-05 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 