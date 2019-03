Several shots were fired during an alleged robbery at Bedford Centre midday on Sunday.

"Bedford Centre confirms that an alleged robbery took place outside the centre at approximately 13:55 on March 17," the mall's Nikki Savides Kruger said in a statement on Sunday.

The centre’s security team responded immediately to the scene and notified the South African Police Services (SAPS) thereafter.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela confirmed that a shooting took place on Smith Road in Bedfordview and no injuries were reported.

"Apparently Bedford Centre security guards responded to an incident of armed robbery," Makhubele told Bedfordview and Edenvale News.

The mall has since returned to trading normally, however, the centre wishes to emphasise that the safety of its customers is paramount.

"The safety and security of shoppers and tenants is of utmost importance to Bedford Centre and we are working with the SAPS ad security experts to assist with their investigation," Kruger concluded