 

North West ANC PEC refused to let Mahumapelo resign

2018-05-09 18:40

Tshidi Madia

Supra Mahumapelo (Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

Supra Mahumapelo (Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Mahumapelo supporters interrupt ANC PEC meeting

2018-05-09 12:35

Supporters of embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo have gathered outside an ANC PEC meeting to discuss his resignation. Watch. WATCH

The ANC's North West provincial executive committee (PEC) says it instructed its chairperson Supra Mahumapelo to not resign as premier of the province.

This was confirmed by the province's acting secretary Susan Dantjie at a media briefing, following an emergency PEC meeting in Mahikeng, North West.

Pressure had been mounting on Mahumapelo to step down as premier and for his PEC to be disbanded.

He told SABC and News24 on Tuesday evening that he would be stepping down and the ANC in the province released a statement, saying it accepting his resignation with "apprehension".

"The PEC has instructed the premier to withdraw his resignation because he did so without informing the party. Only the ANC can recall its deployee," Dantjie said to the media.

READ: We keep quiet because we want stability, Mahumapelo tells supporters

Pressure had been mounting over the past few weeks for the premier to step down and it has also led to violent protests throughout parts of the platinum-rich province.

Mahumapelo has been criticised for running the province with an iron fist and for dealing ruthlessly with his detractors.

The campaign to remove Mahumapelo has given rise to the birth of the Revolutionary Council, which rallied people behind calls for the premier to fall. Some of his former allies also bandied together in a pursuit to rid the province of his reign.

The province has also been marred by allegations of corruption and maladministration. This year, the Hawks raided his office and the provincial health department collapsed, following a protracted strike by workers at public clinics.

Dantjie also announced that Mahumapelo would be put on leave but could not say when, for how long or who would play the role of acting premier in his absence.

"The premier will be on leave until consultations are done and to allow the inter-ministerial committee to conclude its work and then a decision would be made," said Dantjie.

The acting secretary also insisted that President Cyril Ramaphosa had not instructed Mahumapelo to step down.

Read more on:    anc  |  supra mahumapelo

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I was called a k****r' - suspended CEO who allegedly assaulted pregnant woman

2018-05-09 17:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Hijackings: Here's what to do if confronted
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 8 2018-05-08 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 