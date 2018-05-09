 

North West appoints finance MEC as acting premier while Mahumapelo is 'on leave'

2018-05-09 22:20

Jan Bornman

Following the announcement that Supra Mahumapelo would take "a leave of absence", the North West provincial executive committee has moved to appoint Wendy Nelson in the position in an acting capacity.

There was confusion as the ANC in the North West announced on Tuesday night that embattled Mahumapelo had resigned as premier. But on Wednesday morning, he stood defiant and said he won't be going anywhere.

Mahumapelo's spokesperson Brian Setswambung confirmed to News24 that Mahumapelo was "officially on leave following discussions in the ANC PEC (provincial executive committee)".

ALSO READ: Mahumapelo draws battle lines, accuses Ramaphosa supporters of being on a witchhunt

Setswambung said Nelson had been appointed in an acting capacity.

Earlier, News24 reported that the ANC's North West PEC had instructed Mahumapelo to not resign, but later it was confirmed he was on leave.

Pressure had been mounting on Mahumapelo to step down as premier and for his PEC to be disbanded.

He told SABC and News24 on Tuesday evening that he would be stepping down and the ANC in the province released a statement, saying it accepting his resignation with "apprehension".

"The PEC has instructed the premier to withdraw his resignation because he did so without informing the party. Only the ANC can recall its deployee," Dantjie said to the media earlier on Wednesday.

News24 reported that Mahumapelo had been criticised for running the province with an iron fist and for dealing ruthlessly with his detractors.

