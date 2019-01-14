 

North West education department slams presence of armed guards at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke

2019-01-14 15:22

Ntwaagae Seleka

Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke school children. (Twitter)

Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke school children. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The North West education department has criticised Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke for allowing armed security guards onto its premises on Monday following protests over alleged racism last week.

Protests broke out after a photo of black children sitting separately from white children went viral. In the photo, black children were seen sitting at a desk behind a door while white children sat at another desk.

Department of education subdistrict manager in the area Gopolang Valtyn said he was puzzled when he arrived on Monday at the school and saw armed men. He added that it was against school policy.

"No person is allowed to enter any school armed with any form of a weapon. We strongly condemn the decision by the school governing body (SGB).

"All our schools are gun-free. I have made it clear to the governing body that no one will be allowed to carry a gun in our school. We are currently negotiating with the SGB and police about the safety of the school," he said.

READ: Emergency measures in place at Schweizer-Reneke school

SGB chairperson Joseph du Plessis said security was beefed up after the school received violent threats.

"Parents feel threatened and have employed guards at the school. Some children have arrived at the school and others are at home," said Du Plessis.

Valtyn said the situation was gradually returning to normality and only a few pupils had not arrived for school.

"Teaching and learning is currently taking place inside the school. I am happy that investigations into allegations of racism have begun. We regret what happened in the school last week. We are confident that learning will continue taking place."

He added that the guards could remain on the premises but should remove their weapons. 

"If the school feels that its property and learners are at risk, then they have the right to deploy guards for protection. However, those security guards must operate under the ambit of the law. If the school is under any threat, then security will be needed."

READ: 3 lessons from that Schweizer-Reneke photo

Valtyn said the department would engage with the police, SGB and parents to ensure that learning continues.

"I am confident that parents will assist us to ensure teaching and learning resumes without interruptions," he concluded. 

On Monday News24 saw a few pupils walking around the premises while others were playing.

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  racism  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Baby Leah loses battle against rare immune disorder

2019-01-14 14:55

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Man desperately tries to save beached dolphin
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 12 January Lottery draw 2019-01-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 