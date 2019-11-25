 

North West farmer found murdered in his sheep kraal, wife assaulted

2019-11-25 07:29

Jenna Etheridge

Crime scene. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)

Crime scene. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A farmer was murdered and his wife assaulted by five people who pretended to buy sheep from their farm near Wolmaransstad in the North West, police said on Monday.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said three men and two women visited the farm at around 17:30 on Sunday.

"The farmer sells sheep directly to the public and they pretended that they wanted to buy. The farmer and his wife went to the kraal. The people were picking out the sheep they want, catching the sheep and tying them," she said.

The group then suddenly overpowered the farmer, 67, and his 66-year-old wife.

The women took the wife to the farmhouse and demanded the safe keys, which she gave to them. 

The armed group assaulted both of them.

Myburgh said that during the ordeal, the couple's son, 43, came from another kraal and saw people running in different directions.

"He came upon the body of the farmer in the sheep kraal. He had allegedly been stabbed with a sharp instrument and also tied up."

The son called for help and his mother was admitted to hospital.

Myburgh told News24 that no one had been arrested.

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  crime  |  farm attacks
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH LIVE | Former spies Mo Shaik and Gibson Njenje to appear before the state capture commission

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | Former spies Mo Shaik and Gibson Njenje to appear before the state capture commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Montague Gardens 11:04 AM
Road name: Bosmansdam Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Sea Point 11:02 AM
Road name: Beach Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
3 winners claim Daily Lotto loot 2019-11-24 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 