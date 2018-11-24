 

North West head of health on precautionary suspension three days after returning to office

2018-11-24 11:52

Tammy Petersen

Dr Thabo Lekalakala. (Reginald Kanyane, City Press)

Dr Thabo Lekalakala. (Reginald Kanyane, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Less than a week after the North West head of health returned to office after arbitration nullified his special leave, Dr Andrew Thabo Lekalakala has been placed on precautionary suspension.

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo suspended Lekalakala in April over a contract given to Gupta-linked healthcare company Mediosa.

Read: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo suspends health dept HOD over Mediosa contract

Mediosa, which also paid for Lekalakala's junket to India in 2017, was allegedly awarded a R30m, three-year contract by the health department in advance and without it going out to tender.

Mahumapelo at the time had instituted forensic investigations into the health department following allegations against Lekalakala regarding the Mediosa contract.

Provincial health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said after the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration nullified Lekalakala's special leave, the head of department returned to work on Monday.

He was given notice of his precautionary suspension two days later.

“The precautionary suspension is based on the nature and seriousness of allegations levelled against him as well as the ongoing disciplinary hearing which is scheduled for 11 and 12 December,” Lekgethwane said.

“Dr Lekalakala is facing allegations of procurement irregularities and misrepresentation. The precautionary suspension is also necessitated by a need to avoid possible interference with disciplinary processes and service delivery.”

Lekgethwane said staff at the department’s provincial office were informed of Lekalakala’s return to work on Monday.

During a meeting, the employees said his suspension had been one of their key demands following the allegations. Staff responded by not reporting for duty, Lekgethwane confirmed.

After Lekalakala’s initial suspension ended in June, it was extended to allow the investigation to be completed.

Read more: Mediosa debacle: Suspension of North West health HOD extended

At the time, health officials protested outside the health department's offices against Lekalakala's return.



Read more on:    mediosa  |  supra mahumapelo  |  mahikeng

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two Cape Town pupils stabbed, another hit in face with brick before start of school day

2018-11-24 11:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Suspected Pretoria burglar caught breaking into school
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, November 23 2018-11-23 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 