 

North West man accused of using a spade to stab his brother to death

2020-05-02 08:38

Nicole McCain

(Photo: André Damons)

(Photo: André Damons)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

In the heat of an argument, a 42-year-old North West man allegedly picked up a spade and used it to kill his brother, according to police.

The man has since been arrested and is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday on a murder charge.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the man got into a fight with his 61-year-old brother in Centreville, Letlhabile, near Brits, on Thursday.

"During the fight, the suspect allegedly got hold of a garden spade which he used to stab the victim several times. Although the victim managed to run away, he collapsed and died on the street,” Mokgwabone said.

Read: 13-year-old stabs younger brother after losing video game

"The suspect ran away immediately after the horrific incident but was apprehended by members of the community [who] handed him over to the police.”

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended members of the community for apprehending and handing over the man without taking the law into their own hands.

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Study finds many 'online' South Africans support lockdown

2020-05-02 07:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Timelapse: Capetonians flock to Sea Point promenade to exercise as lockdown Level 4 starts
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 14:19 PM
Road name: TAXI SERVICES

Cape Town 11:41 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-01 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 