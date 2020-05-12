North West man arrested for allegedly undressing, raping 6-year-old girl at supermarket

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for the rape of a six-year-old girl at Itsoseng Section in Hebron, North West.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, the victim was sent to the local supermarket by her mother on Tuesday last week.

"Upon arrival of the victim at the shop, the suspect allegedly undressed and raped her. After the ordeal, the victim went home and reported the incident to her mother. Further investigations led the police to identification and apprehension of the suspect with assistance of members of the community."

He was arrested on Saturday.

The man appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of rape. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 21 May for a formal bail application.